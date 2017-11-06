0 Shares Share Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Salute to Veterans: Free community celebration will be held on Saturday

Media contact:

Communications Dept.

commdept@ocfair.com; 714-708-1543

COSTA MESA (Nov. 6, 2017) – OC Fair & Event Center is hosting a free community event, Salute to Veterans, this Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration will be presented in collaboration with California labor unions and the Orange County Market Place.

“It is an honor to host Salute to Veterans at OC Fair & Event Center,” said Kathy Kramer, OC Fair & Event Center CEO. “It is our goal to bring the community together to recognize our veterans and to thank them for their service.”

The Veterans Day celebration is free and the community is invited to bring non-perishable items to donate to a food drive which will help veterans in need. Last year 5.6 tons of food was collected at multiple sites.

“We look forward to partnering with California labor unions and the OC Market Place to offer important services to veterans as well as fun and food for the whole family,” Kramer said.

Salute to Veterans will feature:

Complimentary lunch

“Take Me Home Huey” Vietnam War-era helicopter exhibit

Bounce houses and postcard project for kids

Military vehicles and reenactments

70 booths with information on services for veterans, including free health screenings, job access and resources

Food drive for veterans

Swing Catsband and swing dancers

Pacific SymphonyBrass Quintet

View video here.

“California labor unions started this event five years ago to say thank you to veterans and connect them to the services and jobs they need when they come home from serving our great Country,” said Jennifer Beuthin, general manager of the Orange County Employees Association. “Working people are proud to stand with veterans in partnership with our communities to host this event, collect tons of food for homeless veterans in need, connect veterans to job training, and to honor their service to our country.”

Orange County Market Place will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will offer ice cream treats at 2 p.m, immediately following the Salute to Veterans event.

Heroes Hall at OC Fair & Event Center will be open and will feature a new photography exhibit, Kimberly Millett’s Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as the Veterans Story Booth where vets can record and share their tales of service. Heroes Hall will present a plaque unveiling in the Medal of Honor Courtyard during the event.

OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa is home to the annual OC Fair, which attracts more than 1.3 million people. The fairgrounds’ year-round attractions include Centennial Farm, Table of Dignity, Heroes Hall and Pacific Amphitheatre. Imaginology, a free three-day family event focusing on S.T.E.A.M.-related activities and hands-on fun, is presented each April. Throughout the year events ranging from recreation shows to cultural festivals are held at the fairgrounds. For more information about OC Fair & Event Center and its events and venue space, visit ocfair.com.

Support of OC Fair & Event Center provides year-round educational opportunities and helps fund community give-back programs.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.