Thomas Umberg Selected as Chair of the Veterans Treatment Court Committee – Justice For Vets Project

Umberg Zipser LLP is proud to announce that co-founding partner Thomas J. Umberg has been selected as Chair of the Veterans Treatment Court Committee for the “Justice For Vets” project.

“Tom’s service as a retired Army Colonel, veteran of Afghanistan, Bronze Star recipient, and Deputy Drug Czar under General Barry McCaffrey — make him the perfect choice to lead this critical nationwide effort,” said Orange County Superior Court Judge Lon Hurwitz.

Justice for Vets is dedicated to transforming the way the justice system identifies, assesses and treats our veterans, leading the national effort to put a Veterans Treatment Court in reach of every veteran in need. They are committed to ensuring that no veteran is left behind by providing training and technical assistance to help communities bring together local, state, and federal resources to directly serve veterans involved in the justice system due to mental health disorders, trauma, and substance use. Justice For Vets has helped establish over 200 veterans treatment courts and trained over 3,000 court staff. In addition, Justice For Vets has conducted 16 volunteer veteran mentor boot camp training, serving 1,000 veteran mentors representing 125 communities across 30 states.

Tom Umberg has extensive trial experience in both federal and state courts. He has successfully tried over 100 cases to verdict or judgment; including complex matters involving health care, real estate, work place harassment, construction defects, employee pension plans, etc. As a federal criminal prosecutor, he tried numerous white collar and civil rights cases, including tax evasion schemes. These include “Uranium for Tax Dollars,” “Marco Numismatics” (a nationwide fraud on seniors), and the “Westminster Cross Burning” cases. Tom has been has been recognized as a “Super Lawyer” for Southern California, an honor limited to only 5% of Southern California lawyers. He has also been selected for the prestigious publication “The Best Lawyers in America®” in commercial litigation for 10 consecutive years.