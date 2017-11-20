Voice of OC launches year-end giving campaign

3 Shares Share 3 Email

Voice of OC launched its annual, year-end giving campaign this month, with the aim of

continuing to expand the newsroom with a goal of raising $60,000 by Dec. 31.

In partnership with a national effort to fundraise for nonprofit newsrooms, #NewsMatch,

which is matching individual contributions to select newsrooms up to $1,000 until Dec. 31, Voice of OC will be advertising for the campaign on its website and social media pages.

Over the next few weeks, Voice of OC staff will continue to remind readers about our

mission, your civic impact when informed by local news in real time as well as

opportunities for residents to continue engaging their local government through the Voc

Op-ed forum and other programs such as civic training.

Voice of OC kicked off its fundraising drive earlier this month with a special event at the

Newport Beach home of Wylie Aitken to announce the formation of a special advisory panel of donors, chaired by Daily Pilot columnist and Voc board member Barbara Venezia, that will meet with the publisher twice yearly to discuss the course of the newsroom and Orange County civic life.

“It’s a real honor for our newsroom to have great local leaders like Wylie Aitken and

Barbara Venezia serving on our board of directors, putting themselves out there to ensure

there’s an independent and effective Voice. It’s even more exciting to see a host of diverse

local donors stepping up to join them in supporting our newsroom around the goal of

creating real-time access to real information for residents about how our local government is working…or isn’t,” said Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr.

As a reminder, #NewsMatch will only match individual contributions, large and small alike, until Dec. 31. Interested donors also can get a double match if they donate this week.

This coming Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, Facebook, in partnership with The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will also match individual donations to non-profit newsrooms up to

$1,000.