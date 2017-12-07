City Council Member Jerry Slusiewicz Resigns

Laguna Niguel, CA –Laguna Niguel City Council Member Jerry Slusiewicz submitted his resignation from the City Council just before the start of their regular meeting on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. He cited safety concerns for himself and his family as the reason for resigning. On Monday morning, December 4, Slusiewicz discovered that his office window had been damaged over the weekend. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department personnel found a possible bullet hole in his window, but according to Chief of Police Services Matthew Barr, no projectile was found and there is no suspect as of now. The investigation is ongoing.

Slusiewicz was first elected to the Laguna Niguel City Council in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. In his letter of resignation, Slusiewicz stated, “Serving the citizens of Laguna Niguel has always been a tremendous privilege and I am grateful to the taxpayers who twice elected me as their advocate. Yet my greatest commitment has always has been to my family and my highest honor serving as a husband and a father. Their safety is my top priority, and this has shaken us to the core. Considering the events of the last 48 hours, we have decided as a family that it would be unwise for me to remain on the City Council.”

It was with understanding and regret that the City Council accepted Slusiewicz’s resignation at Tuesday’s council meeting. Mayor Gennawey said, “It is shocking and concerning that this would happen in our City. I know our police services are investigating it. I certainly understand that Jerry wants to put his family first and while we accept his resignation with a heavy heart, we thank him for his years of public service both as an elected leader and a community volunteer.”