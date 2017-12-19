1 Shares Share 1 Email

Important Proposed Federal Tax Changes Relating to Property Taxes!

The proposed federal legislation relating to the deductibility of State and Local Taxes (SALT) greatly scales back how much state and local taxes can be deducted on federal income taxes in 2018. Under current federal law, the SALT is unlimited. In the proposed legislation, taxpayers can deduct up to $10,000, any combination of property, income or sales taxes. As the average secured property tax bill in fiscal year 2017-2018 is approximately $7,100, and California has both an income tax and sales tax, it is likely that many taxpayers would pay more than $10,000 in SALT next year.

Orange County Treasurer-Tax Collector Shari Freidenrich is encouraging taxpayers to check with their CPAs or financial advisors to see if paying the second installment of the fiscal year 2017-18 property taxes or any outstanding supplemental property taxes prior to December 31, 2017, makes financial sense. The second installment of secured property taxes is due on February 1 and late after April 10, 2018. Every year, we have many taxpayers that make both installment payments prior to the end of the calendar year. This year, we have seen an increase in the payments being made for second installments. Current first installment secured property tax receipts are ahead of the same time last year with $205 million more in property taxes being received, and almost $50 million more in property tax payments being received for the second installment.

If you choose to pay the second installment or supplemental taxes early, please consider paying using our online electronic window at ocgov.com/octaxbill. “Through November, we received over 20 percent of property tax payments electronically using our eCheck program, an increase of 15 percent from the same time last year, and we received over 2,300 payments on our website between 5 p.m. and midnight on December 11, 2017. Taxpayer payments online by eCheck are the fastest growing payment method,” states Treasurer Freidenrich. “This secure online payment option using a bank account does not charge any service fees to the taxpayer, and the taxpayer receives same-day payment credit to their property tax account and a detailed receipt.” Taxpayers can make payments using eCheck or credit or debit cards (service fee applies) up to midnight on December 31, 2017, by going to ocgov.com/octaxbill or scanning the QR code below. Taxpayers can also include their email address to have their payment receipt emailed directly to them and have it printed as well. The receipt includes the property address and the APN.

Our office has received numerous questions asking if taxpayers can prepay property taxes for fiscal year 2018-19. We are not able to accept any payments for property taxes that have not yet been billed and, at this time, can only accept payments for the second installment of property taxes or any supplemental property taxes already billed.

Check out our online statement to make sure that you don’t have any outstanding property taxes that can also be paid by December 31, 2017, at ocgov.com/octaxbill. Taxpayers can also view and print their 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 property tax bills and view the last two years of payment detail. In addition, taxpayers can also go to ocgov.com/taxreminder and sign up to receive a payment reminder by text (NEW) or by email approximately 10 days and one day before each installment’s last timely payment date. Please also tell a friend to also sign up for this free tax reminder service!

