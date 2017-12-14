|
Palm Lane Elementary Becomes the First Conversion School In Orange County, CA
Palm Lane Parents win their 3-year battle with Anaheim Elementary School District by receiving a (5-0) unanimous vote that allows the school to become a charter next school year.
Anaheim, Calif. – December 14, 2017 – Palm Lane Elementary School will become Palm Lane Charter Elementary, the first conversion school in Anaheim under the Parent Trigger Law. The new charter school, operated by New Century Charter Public Schools, will open in August 2018, as it was approved unanimously (5-0) by the Anaheim Elementary School District Board.
The December 13th board meeting marks an end of the legal battle between the Anaheim Elementary School District and the Palm Lane Elementary parents that have successfully converted their struggling school into a charter school using the Parent Empowerment Law co-written by Senators Bob Huff and Gloria Romero in 2010.
Palm Lane Elementary becomes the second school in California to become a charter under the Parent Empowerment Act, with the first being Desert Trails Elementary, in Adelanto, Ca—It is the first school to convert into a charter in Orange County, Ca.
Palm Lane Elementary Charter School will provide an opportunity for improved proficiency in reading and math, which have been areas of parental concern at Palm Lane Elementary for many years. It also provides an integrated science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) program.
Palm Lane Elementary Charter plans to open its doors to serve the Anaheim Elementary School (Palm Lane) Community in 2018. It will serve 775 students in Transitional Kinder (TK) through 6th grade.
“This is excellent news for the parents and kids of Palm Lane who never gave up. Our schools must remember they are there to educated the kids, and if they cannot provide an even fundamental education, there will be consequences,” said Senator Bob Huff, co-author of the Parent Empowerment Law.
Palm Lane Elementary Charter School’s mission is to teach students the joy of learning through a rigorous, standards-based curriculum with the ultimate objective of bringing all students up to grade level in language arts and math.
Palm Lane Elementary Charter School will be an open enrollment, tuition-free public charter school, and will not have district boundaries, therefore, anyone can enroll. No test or assessment will be administered to students prior to acceptance and enrollment in the school. Palm Lane Elementary Charter School will comply with all laws and will not discriminate against any student. For more information, go to www.newcenturyschools.org
