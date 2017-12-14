Palm Lane Elementary Becomes the First Conversion School In Orange County, CA

Anaheim, Calif. – December 14, 2017 – Palm Lane Elementary School will become Palm Lane Charter Elementary, the first conversion school in Anaheim under the Parent Trigger Law. The new charter school, operated by New Century Charter Public Schools, will open in August 2018, as it was approved unanimously (5-0) by the Anaheim Elementary School District Board.

The December 13th board meeting marks an end of the legal battle between the Anaheim Elementary School District and the Palm Lane Elementary parents that have successfully converted their struggling school into a charter school using the Parent Empowerment Law co-written by Senators Bob Huff and Gloria Romero in 2010.