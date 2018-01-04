1 Shares Share 1 Email

Richard B. Ramirez is Running for Orange County Assessor

Richard B. Ramirez, Managing Appraiser with the Orange County Assessor, is announcing his candidacy for Orange County Assessor. Richard B. Ramirez and his campaign team are excited to have the support of residents in Orange County including pastors, real estate professionals, business and property owners.

“I am pleased and honored to officially announce my candidacy for the Orange County Assessor Office. I am dedicated to serving all citizens of Orange County with the integrity, transparency, and efficiency they deserve from this office. Over the years of working at the County Assessors’ Office, I have gained a deep understanding of how county government operates including its capabilities and limitations,” Ramirez said. “To be the next Assessor of Orange County would be my greatest honor and I am ready to assume the leadership of this office.”

Mr. Ramirez believes that the Orange County Assessors’ Office needs a strong leader who comes to the table with ideas, vision and goals. His vision as the next assessor is to make the Orange County Assessors’ Office the most efficient and effectively run Assessors’ Office in California.

“My decision to run for the Office of County Assessor is based on my long-standing interest in making government efficient and responsive to the concerns of the people,” Ramirez said in a statement. “I have dealt extensively with taxpayers and their property issues over the years and feel my knowledge of Orange County makes this a perfect opportunity to serve the county residents in the most effective manner.”

As a county employee who is passionate about his profession, Mr. Ramirez considers that choosing to work for the Assessors’ Office is one of the best decisions in his career. He enjoys serving the public and helping the taxpayers to resolve their issues as well as working together with his staff to find solutions to their problems.

“I care deeply and passionately about my community, the residents of Orange County, the taxpayers, business owners and the staff of the County Assessors’ Office,” he said. “I love my job, I love being a public servant in which I can serve and bring a positive impact to the people I come into contact with every day.”

Mr. Ramirez considers the Assessors’ Office not as politics, but as public service that would benefit all communities in Orange County as a whole. He wants to do the best that he can, to make a difference and have the government work for everyone.

More information about Richard B. Ramirez and his campaign can be found on his website, www.Richardbramirez.com. This site includes biographical information about Richard and a calendar of upcoming events, as well as his position on many of the important issues affecting the taxpayers of Orange County.

