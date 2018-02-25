County Expands Temporary Shelter Capacity at Bridges at Kraemer Place

Santa Ana, Calif. (February 23, 2018) – The County of Orange has expanded temporary shelter capacity at Bridges at Kraemer Place in Anaheim – providing accommodations for an additional 52 individuals inside the facility and an additional 13 individuals in two temporary structures on the facility property.

The increase in capacity at Bridges at Kraemer Place is one of the provisions of a stipulation reached in federal court February 14 between the County and attorneys representing seven individuals experiencing homelessness along the Santa Ana Riverbed, and the Orange County Board of Supervisors approved the action during a special Board meeting on February 15. To accommodate needs of individuals transitioning from the riverbed, the structures are equipped with privacy partitions and pet crates.

“The County has been working quickly and diligently to increase the bed space at Bridges of Kraemer Place from 100 to 165 in less than a week,” said Supervisor Todd Spitzer, whose Third District is home to the facility. “I’m proud that we can help get people experiencing homelessness away from places like the riverbed and into this shelter, where they not only can get a place to sleep but also get access to a variety of wraparound services.”

The County of Orange is connecting individuals encamped on the Santa Ana Riverbed from Taft Avenue/Ball Road to Memory Lane with available resources, including available space in existing County- run shelters, connections to various behavioral health services, connections to short-term motel/hotel stays and food vouchers for the duration of their motel/hotel stays.

“I am incredibly proud of our County staff. They have worked diligently to engage with the population on the Santa Ana Riverbed assessing their needs and connecting them with the best, most appropriate resources,” said Chairman Andrew Do, First District Supervisor.

Bridges at Kraemer Place is a referral-based facility; all reservations are secured through outreach and engagement agencies, which receive notification when beds become available. On February 20 alone, six individuals from the Santa Ana Riverbed received referrals to shelter at Bridges at Kraemer Place.

“Bridges at Kraemer Place is a valuable resource for those experiencing homelessness, and I’m glad that the County is able to expand the center’s existing capabilities to meet this demand. I initiated this objective several months ago because I believe a crisis should be responded to with this type of emergency management response, including temporary units, cots and provisions in this case,” said Vice Chairman Shawn Nelson, Fourth District.