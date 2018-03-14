3 Shares Share 3 Email

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Association Spearheads Sober Living Reform Efforts, Invites National Advocate, Florida State Attorney, Dave Aronberg to Meet with Orange County Leaders

Endeavor Provides Substantive Opportunities for Learning, Dialogue and Debate on Best Practices to Address Sober Living Reforms

ORANGE, CA (MARCH 14, 2018) – The Association of California Cities– Orange County (ACC-OC)— the region’s leading public policy, strategy, education and advocacy group—announces a collaborative engagement visit with Florida State Attorney, Dave Aronberg on the complex issue of sober living reform. On March 20, 2018; Aronberg, a prominent national voice on sober living issues will visit Orange County to meet with officials and local leaders. Aronberg will participate in a roundtable discussion during his visit, addressing stakeholder concerns and answering questions on the necessity of sober living reform.

Agenda topics for the conversations include: patient and public safety; local, State and national governance; regulatory scope and insurance and financial considerations.

“Having State Attorney, Aronberg accept the Association’s invite to meet with Orange County leadership is an extraordinary win for the County and Southern California region,” said Heather Stratman, ACC-OC Chief Executive Officer. “The issue of sober living reform is affecting municipalities across the country, and Florida’s State Attorney is one of the most respected and knowledgeable authorities on this critical policy topic.”

At Tuesday’s roundtable, Aronberg will dialogue with leaders to convey the successes of Florida’s sober living reform model and articulate best practices for cities, states and communities. Preceding the conversation, Aronberg will be available to speak with members of the media.

Attending members at the roundtable include:

OC Sherriff’s Department

Local Electeds

District Attorney’s Office

Health Care Agency

Board of Supervisors

California Assembly and Senate District Staff

“The Association is deeply committed to finding pragmatic solutions to address sober living reform,” said Stratman. “Our directive is enhanced with the collaborative efforts of State Attorney, Aronberg and the respected leadership at all levels of government.”

ABOUT THE ACC-OC:

The Association of California Cities – Orange County (ACC-OC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization representing the interests of the 34 cities in Orange County. ACC-OC is committed to protecting and preserving local governance, while offering a vast array of benefits and resources for city staff and elected representatives. ACC-OC’s ongoing mission is to be the authoritative regional voice for public policy issues, with focus on: education that empowers, policy that is collaborative and advocacy that is service-oriented. Learn more at www.accoc.org.

