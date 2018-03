United Way of Orange County's Carla Vargas talks about a plan to help fight OC homelessness with a coalition of local business leaders, non-profits, faith-based groups and community leaders.

"Feet to the Fire," a 2018 election series in partnership with the Los Angeles Times, starts this week. Co-creators, John Canalis, executive for the Los Angeles Times’ Community News section and Daily Pilot columnist Barbara Venezia join Voice of OC publisher Norberto Santana Jr. to talk about how the unique debate series will play out this year.