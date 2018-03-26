Orange County Supervisor Shawn Nelson Joins California State Senator John Moorlach In Call to Open Fairview Developmental Center For Emergency Homeless Shelter

SANTA ANA, CA— In response to Federal Judge David O. Carter’s demand to immediately identify a plan for emergency homeless shelters in Orange County, Orange County Supervisor Shawn Nelson is working with California State Senator John Moorlach to request he ask the State of California to take emergency action to open Fairview Developmental Center as an emergency homeless shelter.

The “Partnering with State Senator Moorlach provides an additional boost and momentum to establish another temporary transitional homeless shelter for the County’s homeless population,” said Supervisor Shawn Nelson. “Fairview will provide additional relief from the lack of emergency beds throughout the county.”