March 23, 2018
Orange County Supervisor Shawn Nelson Joins California State Senator John Moorlach In Call to Open Fairview Developmental Center For Emergency Homeless Shelter
SANTA ANA, CA— In response to Federal Judge David O. Carter’s demand to immediately identify a plan for emergency homeless shelters in Orange County, Orange County Supervisor Shawn Nelson is working with California State Senator John Moorlach to request he ask the State of California to take emergency action to open Fairview Developmental Center as an emergency homeless shelter.
The “Partnering with State Senator Moorlach provides an additional boost and momentum to establish another temporary transitional homeless shelter for the County’s homeless population,” said Supervisor Shawn Nelson. “Fairview will provide additional relief from the lack of emergency beds throughout the county.”
Fairview Developmental Center (FDC) occupies 114 acres of state-owned land and is centrally located in Orange County. The facility opened in 1959 and was originally designed to serve individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Utilizing infrastructure already in place will help expedite the transition of homeless from area motels to an improved triage center while satisfying the judge’s order to present a swift, realistic plan.
Centralizing temporary housing and basic services for the homeless at this venue will also provide law enforcement and cities another alternative rather than risk litigation stemming from the enforcement of anti-loitering or anti-camping ordinances.
Following the unsuccessful proposals at some of the County’s limited sites, Supervisor Nelson has partnered with Senator Moorlach to suggest this location as another viable alternative.
