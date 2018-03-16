ORANGE COUNTY’S TOP CHEFS RAISING FUNDS TO END HOMELESSNESS

Presented by Disneyland Resort, Illumination Foundation’s OC Chef’s Table is March 18th, 2018

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Orange County’s most prestigious culinary fundraiser, the Illumination Foundation’s OC Chef’s Table 2018 presented by Disneyland Resort, returns to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa on Sunday, March 18th.

The event includes a cocktail reception, live entertainment, silent auction, and even table décor that jostles for first-place pageantry. Joined by L.A.’s Celebrity Chef Jet Tila, each participating chef is responsible for his or her own 10-top table of patrons, creating an encapsulated “atmosphere,” from table décor, to lavish courses and cocktails prepared tableside.

Proceeds from this year’s OC Chef’s Table 2018 will go to the construction of the nation’s first Recuperative Care Housing Site for children. Working hand-in-hand with CHOC Children’s Hospital, Illumination Foundation’s recuperative care program will be a safety net for unstably housed or homeless children who are recovering from an illness or medical procedure.

Tables and individual tickets for OC Chef’s Table are still available at: ifhomeless.org/occt2018

32 of Orange County’s Acclaimed Chefs

The OC Chef’s Table Hosting Chef is, again, Disneyland Resort’s Culinary Director of Signature Restaurants, Andrew Sutton.

“The chefs love the camaraderie they feel when they participate in this event,” said Sutton. “The real win, though, lies in putting our combined efforts toward such a great cause.”

OC Chef’s Table has tapped top talent from 18 cities, spanning every segment of Orange County, from Brea to San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente. While many former participants such as Co-Executive Chef Gino Buonanoce of Antonello Ristorante and Executive Chefs Stephan LaFountain and Magellan Moore of Mastro’s Ocean Club were happy to return again, this year’s roster introduces a number of newcomers.