The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

MAKARA CENTER FOR THE ARTS PRESENTS

LEONORA CARRINGTON 101

ON FRIDAY, APRIL 6, 2018

Son & Grandson of Groundbreaking Surreal Artist Will Discuss Her Life & Legacy in Celebration of 101st Birthday in Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana, CA – March 22, 2018 – Makara Center for the Arts, the nonprofit library and art center, is proud to announce Leonora Carrington 101, a celebration of the renowned artist and writer on her 101st birthday. The event on Friday, April 6 will feature a presentation by special guests Dr. Harold Gabriel Weisz Carrington and Daniel Weisz—the son and grandson of Leonora Carrington and founders of the Leonora Carrington Foundation. A bilingual Q&A session in Spanish and English will follow the main presentation.

Seating is limited for this free educational program. Please RSVP at: www.eventbrite.com/e/leonora-carrington-101-tickets-44319097614.

Leonora Carrington 101

Friday, April 6, 2018

6:30pm – 8:00pm

Makara Center for the Arts

811 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92701

Leonora Carrington was an English-born artist and writer who spent most of her career in Mexico. In 1938, she participated in the International Exposition of Surrealism at the Beaux Arts Gallery in Paris, showcasing her work alongside Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso, Remedios Varo, Man Ray, Marcel Duchamp, and many other leading artists of the 20th century. Following the outbreak of World War II, Carrington fled to Mexico, where she established herself alongside friends and artist peers like Varo and Kati Horna. In addition to paintings, sculptures, and tapestries, Carrington published a series of novels, short stories, and plays. She devoted her life to a love of creation, focusing on myth, symbolism, alchemy, and feminism. Learn more about the Leonora Carrington Foundation at www.fundacionleonoracarrington.org.

Dr. Harold Gabriel Weisz Carrington, the son of Leonora Carrington, holds a PhD from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, as well as an MA in English Literature and a BA in Theater and Literature. He has worked as a teacher and researcher in Mexico, the U.S., and France. He received two Fulbright scholarships for doctoral studies at Columbia University and NYU; and for research and lecture work at San Diego State University. He is co-founder of the Leonora Carrington Foundation, along with his son and wife. He has authored several books of his own poetry as well as drama theory, art literature, and anthropology. As an educator, he has taught and lectured throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Daniel Weisz, the grandson of Leonora Carrington, is the secretary and co-founder of the Leonora Carrington Foundation. Most recently, he helped curate a 2017 exhibition of Carrington’s work in Mexico City. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Alberta in International Relations and a Master’s degree from SDSU in Political Science. He is currently pursuing his PhD in Political Science at UC Irvine. Mr. Weisz has presented at conferences for ACLA and at the University of Alberta, and has previously worked for lobby groups and other foundations.

Makara Center for the Arts celebrates the work of visionary artists through a variety of programs, including the year-long reading initiative FrankenRead 2018: Santa Ana Reads Frankenstein, which recognizes the genius of Mary Shelley and invites local residents to explore the novel’s continuing influence (www.frankenread2018.org). Makara’s previous related programs have included Surreal Storytime: Celebrating Remedios Varo, Celebrating the Music of Alice Coltrane, and the Sister Spit Tour 2018. Related upcoming events include Creating Frankenstein: An All Female Art Show, and a performance and artist talk with singer-songwriter SLV.

About Makara Center for the Arts

The mission of Makara Center for the Arts is to provide access to arts & culture in Santa Ana through workshops, public performances, and multimedia resources. Santa Ana has only one full-service library for over 340,000 residents. Makara provides Santa Ana residents free access to its specialized library collection, and encourages independent thinkers to further cultivate knowledge through unique programs. The library & art center is a creative hub for workshops, performances, discussions, and other accessible programs that encompass a global view of arts and culture. Learn more at www.makaracenterarts.org.

# # #

Contact:

Greg Camphire

Director of Communications

(714) 465-1190

greg@makaracenterarts.org