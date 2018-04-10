The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

CELEBRATE 40 YEARS OF CHILDS-PACE FOUNDATION AT ITS ANNUAL “YO SHOW”

Enjoy performances by children in Childs-pace programs, a special appearance of student dancers from Cypress College & more!

To celebrate 40 years of providing child care for working families, Costa Mesa-based nonprofit Childs-pace’s annual “Yo Show” will feature performances by the preschool and elementary age children, staff and a special appearance by student dancers from Cypress College. The event is set for Saturday, April 28, 5pm to 7pm at UFCW Local 324, 8530 Stanton Avenue, Buena Park.

“We have a lot of fun, and the cost of admission is low, so it makes for a great time for grown-ups and kids.” said John LeVere, executive director at Childs-pace. “All donations go directly into our field trip fund to support special activities that give the children access to enriching experiences beyond the classrooms, into their communities and beyond.”

The theme for the night is “New Beginnings: The Journey of Another 40 Years Has Just Begun.” Admission is $5 at the door. The goal is to create two hours of fun for families and friends of Childs-pace and share information about the organization’s after-school and preschool programs in Costa Mesa, Anaheim and Buena Park.

Childs-pace’s year-round school-age program serves children from Transitional Kindergarten through 6th grade, and operates before- and after- school hours during school days. Childs-pace also offers a full-day schedule on many school holidays and seasonal vacations, including winter recess, spring recess and summer vacation. Dedicated classroom space provides children with the security of a consistent physical environment to which they contribute and share stewardship.

Childs-pace also operates developmentally based preschools: a full day program year-round and a half day program 180 days a year. Both emphasize school-readiness for children 3 to 5 years old at the Cerritos and Holder Elementary Schools.

Programs are licensed through the State of California Department of Social Services Community Care Licensing. Centers are located in Costa Mesa (Neighborhood Recreation Center) and on campuses at Cerritos Elementary School (Anaheim) and Holder Elementary School (Buena Park).

For more information, visit childs-pace.org and or follow the organization on Facebook @childspacefoundation. You can also contact Executive Director LeVere directly at the Childs-pace office: 1720 Adams Ave., Costa Mesa CA 92627; 714/557-7777.

