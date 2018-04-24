|
April 17, 2018
Hispanic 100 State PAC Hosts Candidate Forum
“The Race for Orange County District Attorney”
On Thursday, April 26, 2018, two leading candidates for Orange County District Attorney, Incumbent DA Tony Rackauckas and Supervisor Todd Spitzer, will participate in a Candidate Forum hosted by the Hispanic 100 State PAC. Candidates will discuss leading issues affecting our county and will provide insight of their positions on various topics.
Anthony “Tony” Joseph Rackauckas, Jr. is the current incumbent District Attorney of Orange County, California, and a former Superior Court Judge. He was elected as Orange County District Attorney on June 2, 1998, and is serving his fourth term in office
Todd Spitzer is an Orange County Supervisor and former California State Assembly Member. He also served as Orange County Assistant District Attorney, handling criminal matters and supervising line prosecutors.
The Candidate Forum will take place at the Newport Beach Country Club, located at One Clubhouse Drive, in Newport Beach. Doors to the event will open at 8:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:00 a.m.
Sponsorship opportunities for this event are available, as well as individual event tickets. For further information, contact Michelle Rose at (949) 310-1801 or by email at michelle@hispanic100.org. www.hispanic100.org
The Hispanic 100 is a non-profit organization established to develop and promote leadership in the Hispanic community, and to advance free-enterprise principals through advocacy and educational activities.
