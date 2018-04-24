The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

LOCAL ORANGE COUNTY BAR ASSN PRESENTS DA CANDIDATES FOR MEET AND GREET

On Wednesday evening, April 25th, 2018, the NORTH ORANGE COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION (NOCBA) will present an evening of Serious Discussion, Critical Commentary and Political Promises as we meet the 2018 candidates for Orange County District Attorney.

Joining NOCBA for that evening will be Orange County Supervisor, Todd Spitzer and, Attorney Lenore Albert-Sheridan.

Incumbent DA, Tony Rackauckas, will not be in attendance citing prior commitments. Rackauckas’ Chief of Staff, Susan Kang Schroeder, will appear in his place.

The Meet & Greet will take place at the Fullerton Elks Lodge, 1400 Elks View Lane, Fullerton CA 92835.

The Candidate segment of the program will commence at 6:00 pm. Each of the candidates’ present will have the opportunity to share prepared remarks to be followed by questions from those in attendance. Moderating the candidate forum will be Hon. Andre Manssourian, Supervising Judge of Fullerton’s North Justice Center.

Now in it’s tenth year, the North Orange County Bar Association (NOCBA) is the largest of the Orange County independent bar associations. NOCBA members are private practice attorneys, prosecutors, public defenders, court officers and related personnel, most of which are based out of Fullerton’s North Justice Center.

