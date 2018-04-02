On OC: Housing affordability is residents’ top concern in new Chapman University poll

3 Shares Share 3 Email

Housing affordability is the No. 1 problem facing Orange County for 27 percent of residents, according to a Chapman University poll.

The poll found Orange County residents are becoming much more complex politically as well as hyper-focused on local quality of life issues.

In this week’s On OC Podcast, Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., brings on Chapman University Political Science Professors Fred Smoller and Mike Moodian who released the new poll about homelessness and housing.

The poll raises interesting questions about what residents see as the future of Orange County.