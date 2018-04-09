Voice of OC welcomes digital media interns

Two college students who specialize in digital media work have joined the Voice of OC team on academic internships.

Naidine Conde will be working across Voice’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and will also help out on publicity, infographics and design. Sommer Dalton will be working on videos as well as civic guides.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome a diverse group of interns again at Voice of OC. It helps us build the next generation of accountability journalists,” says Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. “I am continually impressed by the professionalism and talent of these young journalists and know they will go on to do great things at Voice of OC and beyond.”

Conde is a student at Chapman University working towards her bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising, with a minor in visual journalism. She is originally from Miami and she graduated from high school with her associate’s degree.

Conde has worked as a reporter, digital editor and social media director for two student news publications at Chapman. She hopes to hone her social media, marketing and publicity skills while working as an intern at Voice of OC.

Dalton is a senior at Cal State Long Beach from which she will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism this May. In her time at Long Beach State and on the school paper, the Daily 49er, she has worked across the fields of reporting, media design, podcasts, video shooting and editing, photography and social media. Dalton is most excited about gaining “real-world experience” at Voice of OC.

“My love for the written word, and my ability to connect with anyone I meet continues to propel me forward in my career path,” Dalton said.