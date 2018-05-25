The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Gerardo Mouet Named Director of Parks, Recreation and Marine Department

Today, Long Beach City Manager Patrick H. West named Gerardo Mouet as the City’s Director of Parks, Recreation and Marine. Mr. Mouet brings 28 years of local government experience in various leadership positions including overseeing parks, recreation and community services operations, human resources administration, and city-wide functions in budget development and contract administration.

Gerardo currently serves as the executive director for the City of Santa Ana’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency and has been in this role for the last 14 years. During his tenure, he managed 50 parks, 17 Recreation Centers, the Santa Ana Zoo and the Public Library System. He took lead in major department restructuring that resulted in merging the City of Santa Ana’s Library services with the Parks and Recreation Agency, increasing efficiency and cost savings. He oversaw a budget of $24 million annually with 72 full-time employees and 350 part-time employees. Gerardo is also a member of the Orange County Fair and Event Center Board of Directors.

“Mr. Mouet has a wealth of expertise having served in a similar capacity at a large urban municipality. He will be a great asset to the team as he has a proven track record of creative program development and general municipal management,” said Mr. West. “We are excited to work with him to continue providing quality parks and services to our residents and those who visit our great city.”

The Parks, Recreation and Marine department is comprised of over 1,000 full-time and part-time employees with a budget of over $55 million that provides animal care services, marine and beach maintenance, and community recreation services.

“The Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Department has a national reputation for providing outstanding quality services to the community. I am honored to be joining the entire City of Long Beach team to work hard and continue delivering excellent programs and services. It is exciting to be part of this dynamic community,” said Gerardo Mouet.

Mr. Mouet holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of California, San Diego.

Mr. Mouet is replacing Stephen Scott, who filled the position on an interim basis. Mr. Scott will return to his Deputy Director position in the Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine.

“It is without a doubt that Mr. Scott is a valued member of our team at the Parks, Recreation and Marine department. I would like to thank him for stepping into the leadership role as interim director once again and for his continued service with the City,” said Mr. West.

Mr. Mouet’s appointment will be effective June 18, 2018.

