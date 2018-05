Elizabeth Hansburg, who started a chapter of the group, Yes In My Backyard (YIMBY), in Orange County, talks with On OC about her goal of getting elected officials to stand behind affordable housing construction – even when there’s political heat.

Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait talks about how the City of Anaheim has approached homelessness, given the fact that most federal and state funds go to the County of Orange. The answer, Tait, said has come from the non-profit sector, providing things like drug treatment, jobs programs, basic sheltering and affordable housing.