On OC: Who Does The OC Fairgrounds Serve?

A brewing controversy over removing horses and community equestrian stables from the state fairgrounds in Costa Mesa has awoken a decades-old argument over just who the fairgrounds serves; the community or the fair industry? A new community group, Friends and Neighbors of the Orange County Fairgrounds talks with Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana Jr. about their concerns regarding the future of the 150-acre property just off the 405 and 55 freeway interchanges in the heart of Orange County.