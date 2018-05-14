The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

News Release

Public Information Office

Contact: Kostas Kalaitzidis, 657-622-7097

PIO@occourts.org

May 10, 2018

Orange County Superior Court Celebrates Juror Appreciation Week May 14–18

Santa Ana, CA – The Orange County Superior Court will celebrate Juror Appreciation Week, May 14–18, to recognize the service and participation of jurors from our community. Recognition for jurors during the second week in May was established by a special resolution passed by the California Legislature in 1998 to acknowledge the important contributions of citizens who devote their time and effort in “making the cherished right of trial by jury a reality.”

Jurors in Orange County who report for service during the week of May 14–18 will receive a small memento from the court.

“Jurors guarantee that everyone has the right to a trial where they can be heard and judged by their peers,” said Presiding Judge Charles Margines. “In recognition of this valuable service, the judicial branch has worked to make jury duty less burdensome with one-day or one-trial service, plain-language jury instructions, and other improvements. We deeply appreciate the sacrifices and contributions jurors make to our justice system.”

Annually, millions of Californians statewide participate in jury service:

About 9 million people are summoned to jury service, over 652,000 in Orange County alone;

Over 4 million prospective jurors are eligible and available to serve;

Approximately 80 percent of prospective jurors complete service in one day; and

In Orange County, more than 900 jury trials (criminal and civil) are held.

For more information on jury service, visit www.occourts.org and click on “Jury Service,” or visit the Jury Service section of the California Courts website.

# # #

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.