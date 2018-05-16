The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

For Immediate Release: Contact: Lisa Murphy

May 16, 2018 (916) 651-4029

Senate District 29 is awarded $87.7 Million in Grants for 57-60 Confluence and Route 57 Lambert Road Interchange Projects (Video/Audio)

TCEP funds are granted from revenues from Senate Bill 1 the ‘Road Repair and Accountability Act’

Brea/Diamond Bar, CA– On Wednesday, the California Transportation Commission announced that a total of $87.7 million in Trade Corridor Enhancement Program grants was awarded to Senate District 29 for two critical infrastructure improvement projects. Diamond Bar was awarded $22 million to provide relief for the Route 57-60 confluence and Brea was awarded $65.7 million for improvements to the Route 57 Lambert Road Interchange.

The grant funds awarded to Brea and Diamond Bar are generated from a combination of revenue from Senate Bill 1 and federal freight highway program funds. State Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) supported Senate Bill 1 last year, which deliberately sets aside $300 million a year to fund TCEP projects at the state level.

“Freight generates almost a third of the state’s economy. Freight vehicles move through the 57-60 confluence with alarming difficulty. An unacceptable 700 accidents occur on the confluence each year, with one-third ending in injury or fatality. This grant will help ease the congestion and increase safety,” said Senator Newman. “In addition, the funds granted to the Lambert Road Interchange will allow for more freight vehicles to use that passageway in the future, further cutting down on the region’s transportation challenges.”

Video commentary: https://www.dropbox.com/s/gjfj0pzw7pqosrx/Sen%20Newman%20Interchange%20Projects.mp4?dl=0

Audio commentary: https://www.dropbox.com/s/isap8uopvndjwjk/Newman%20Interchange%20Audio.mp3?dl=0

“Route 57-60 is ranked 5th worst freight bottlenecks in the nation and ranked 1st in the state for freight delays and truck accidents. This TCEP grant is going to provide much needed relief and improve overall safety,” said Diamond BarMayor Ruth Low. “Thank you to Senator Newman for his leadership in getting funding for this project.”

“This grant will greatly benefit our city and the region,” said Brea Mayor Glenn Parker. “The SR 57 Lambert Interchange improvement project has long been a top priority for Brea. We are so thankful for Senator Newman’s support in helping us get this proposal selected for funding.”

Local agencies had to submit TCEP project proposals to the California Transportation Commission for consideration in January of this year, all TCEP projects were reviewed in April and grants were awarded Wednesday at a private event in San Diego.

Senate Bill 1 as passed provides an ongoing source of state funding dedicated to freight-related projects, approximately $300 million per year in state funding is dedicated to projects which more efficiently enhance the movement of goods along corridors that have a high freight volume.

Senator Newman authored a constitutional amendment which will appear before voters on the June 5th ballot, Proposition 69, which will ensure transportation revenues from SB 1 are dedicated solely to transportation purposes.

Video commentary: https://www.dropbox.com/s/gjfj0pzw7pqosrx/Sen%20Newman%20Interchange%20Projects.mp4?dl=0

Audio commentary: https://www.dropbox.com/s/isap8uopvndjwjk/Newman%20Interchange%20Audio.mp3?dl=0

###

Senator Josh Newman represents the 29th Senate District, which includes cities across Orange, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino Counties.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.