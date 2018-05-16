Silva: Time for Rohrabacher to Retire

12 Shares Share 12 Email

When asked about when he knew when to retire, former New York Mets catcher and broadcaster Fran Healy said, “As I walked back to the dugout after striking out, I looked into the stands and saw my wife and kids booing me.”

I have been a 30-year supporter of Rep. Dana Rohrabacher but believe it is time for him to retire. I’ve walked precincts for Dana, raised money, and over the past three decades watched him lose touch with his constituents.

Washington DC has a way of changing politicians. Elected In 1988, Dana was a strong term-limits supporter. That was thirty years ago.

Dana has spent too much time in the beltway where he has accomplished little except marking time and collecting a paycheck.

He’s neglected his constituents while enriching himself, traveling the world on taxpayer funded junkets, and paying his wife nearly a million dollars in campaign funds.

We need a new member of Congress with the energy and ideas to represent the district; not one who focuses on Vladimir Putin, marijuana and his next trip abroad.

After 15-terms, Dana needs to retire.

Jim Silva served on the Huntington Beach city council from 1988-1994, serving as mayor from 1992-1994. He served on the Orange County Board of Supervisors from 1995-2006, serving as Chairman of the Board in 1998. He served in the California Assembly representing the 67th district from 2006-2012. Jim and his wife Connie live in Huntington Beach.

