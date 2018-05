4 Shares Email

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., will be on today’s AirTalk with Larry Mantle.

KPCC reporters in an in-studio roundtable segment about the key races to watch in Orange County.

AirTalk is on KPCC between 10 a.m. and noon weekdays on 89.3 FM and online at https://www.scpr.org/programs/airtalk/.