Bernie Sanders Joins Roundtable with Disneyland Workers

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) joined Disneyland workers in a roundtable discussion and rally in Anaheim Saturday.

The rally centered around some Disneyland Resort workers who are arguing for higher wages. A coalition of unions has collected about 21,000 signatures in an attempt to qualify a measure for the November Anaheim ballot. It would require employers within the Anaheim Resort who accept city subsidies to pay workers a minimum of $15 an hour. Disney and unions representing some of its workers currently are in pay discussions.

IAN CRADDOCK, Voice of OC Intern

IAN CRADDOCK, Voice of OC Intern

IAN CRADDOCK, Voice of OC Intern

IAN CRADDOCK, Voice of OC Intern

IAN CRADDOCK, Voice of OC Intern

IAN CRADDOCK, Voice of OC Intern

Ian Craddock is a photojournalist intern at Voice of OC.

SaveSave