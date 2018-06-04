Bernie Sanders Joins Roundtable with Disneyland Workers

IAN CRADDOCK, Voice of OC Intern
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) gave an opening speech Saturday, June 2, 2018 before a minimum wage panel discussion.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) joined Disneyland workers in a roundtable discussion and rally in Anaheim Saturday.
The rally centered around some Disneyland Resort workers who are arguing for higher wages. A coalition of unions has collected about 21,000 signatures in an attempt to qualify a measure for the November Anaheim ballot. It would require employers within the Anaheim Resort who accept city subsidies to pay workers a minimum of $15 an hour. Disney and unions representing some of its workers currently are in pay discussions.
A person dressed as Mickey Mouse.
Disney employees said they travelled from the Orlando location to offer their support.
During her 30 years of employment at Disneyland, Glynndana Shevlin said her salary as been raised by two dollars, excluding inflation. The 58-year-old said she struggles to pay for housing, groceries and transportation.
Volunteers of the River Church offered health care treatments and products to union employees. Free orthopedic wraps, blood pressure checks, blood drawings, dental checks, and food were offered to union employees.
Volunteers offered free food for union workers in the River Church parking lot after the panel discussion with Sen. Bernie Sanders. (From left to right: Bryan Furlong, Vivian Furlong, Maria Estrada and Jenny Rivera.)
After the event, members of the Service Employees International Union gathered for snack before taking their issue door to door.
Ian Craddock is a photojournalist intern at Voice of OC.
