Election Night Partial Returns Give Barnes Large Lead in OC Sheriff’s Race

Early ballot returns show Republican Undersheriff Donald Barnes in the lead in the race for Orange County Sheriff-Coroner, according to results posted by the Registrar of Voters at 11 p.m. after polls closed.

Barnes garnered 50.9 percent of votes counted so far, compared to 30.5 percent for Democrat Duke Nguyen, an investigator for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Republican Aliso Viejo Mayor Dave Harrington received 18.7 percent of votes.

The Registrar will publish updated results online every half hour on election night. Because any ballots postmarked on Election Day will be counted, it will take the Registrar at least another three days after June 5 to tally all the votes.

If a candidate garners more than 50 percent of votes, they win the seat outright. But if no candidate gets more than half the votes, the top two vote-getters face off in November.

The June primary election is a litmus test for a Sheriff’s Department that has fought allegations of corruption and mismanagement, amid state and federal investigations into its use of jailhouse informants and a high-profile jail escape.

Barnes, who is endorsed by retiring Sheriff Sandra Hutchens and a broad array of Republican elected officials, argued the magnitude of problems in the Sheriff’s Department were overblown by the media and that management corrected failures quickly and fairly.

Harrington and Nguyen are running as reform candidates and characterized Barnes as part of a management team that didn’t own up to its failures and hold people accountable.

Barnes, who has been with the Sheriff’s Department for 29 years, is the only candidate with management experience. Before he was appointed undersheriff in 2016, he served as an assistant sheriff and the chief of police for the city of Lake Forest.

Harrington worked for the department for 28 years before retiring in 2013 as a Sergeant. He has been an Aliso Viejo city council member since 2014.

Nguyen worked the Santa Ana Police Department as a civilian before becoming a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy and eventually becoming an investigator for the Los Angeles District Attorney.

