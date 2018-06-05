Election 2018

Election Day in the OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

A voter shows off his "I Voted" sticker just outside the Anaheim Thomas Edison Elementary School location June 5, 2018.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

People voting at Thomas Edison Elementary School in Anaheim.

IAN CRADDOCK, Voice of OC

Residents vote at the Irvine Culver Elementary School polling place.

IAN CRADDOCK, Voice of OC

Newport Beach resident, Mireya Rozo, voting at the Newport Terrace Senior Living polling place.

IAN CRADDOCK, Voice of OC

Zoe Ryan voting while holding her son, James Ryan, at the Lake Forest Beach and Tennis Club polling place.

IAN CRADDOCK, Voice of OC

Voters at the Marbella Golf and Country Club in San Juan Capistrano.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

A man enters the polling location at Grace Lutheran Church in Anaheim.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Election guides are provided in multiple locations at polling locations.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

A voter waits outside the polling location at El Salvador Center Social Hall in Santa Ana.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Cathy Dimmit, pictured outside Wilson Elementary School in Santa Ana, has volunteered in 13 elections.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Three Santa Ana residents wait outside the polling location at Wilson Elementary School in Santa Ana.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

A man is guided into the polling location at Thomas Edison Elementary School in Anaheim.