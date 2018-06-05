Newman Recall is Far Ahead in First Results

10 Shares Email

The first round of election results show a large lead for the recall of Democratic state Sen. Josh Newman from his north OC-based seat, with 62.4 percent of voters supporting it and 37.6 percent opposing, according to the election offices of the three counties that cover the district.

Voters also were asked to choose Newman’s replacement for the 29th District if the recall passed. Leading the replacement candidates as of the first results were two Republicans: former Assemblywoman Ling Ling Chang (36.2 percent) and Fullerton Councilman Bruce Whitaker (20.4 percent).

The first results reflect roughly 43 to 48 percent of the total estimated ballots cast countywide in Orange County, based on a rough estimate from Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley of 27 to 30 percent total turnout.

It’s unclear what share of the votes have been reported so far in LA and San Bernardino counties.

The first results are based on mail-in ballots and early voting. They do not include votes cast on Election Day or mail-in ballots sent closer in time to the election.

Officials do not know how many ballots were put in the mail on Election Day, which under state law will be counted and included in the final result.

Newman (D-Fullerton) faced a Republican-led recall effort, with his opponents saying he should lose his seat because he voted last year to increase California’s gas tax and vehicle fees.

The recall effort is part of a battle over whether Democrats will have a supermajority in the state Legislature, which allows the party’s members to increase taxes, suspend legislative rules, approve emergency legislation that takes effect immediately, and overturn vetos from the governor without any Republican votes.

Democrats currently have a supermajority in the state Senate, by one seat, and are one seat shy of a supermajority in the state Assembly.

In April 2017, Newman was four months into serving as a state Senator when he voted with the other Democrats and a single Republican senator for bill to raise gas taxes and vehicle fees to generate over $5.4 billion each year for road and bridge repairs, as well as public transit improvements..

The bill, known as SB 1, raised California’s gas tax by 12 cents per gallon and increased diesel fuel taxes by 20 cents per gallon. Supporters said it was needed to fix aging infrastructure and address a funding problem from the existing gas tax not increasing with inflation.

Opponents, including Republicans, have said the gas tax increase harms families, reflects overspending by Democrats in Sacramento, and that the state should use existing gas tax revenues for the infrastructure upgrades.

Republicans said they succeeded in gathering enough signatures statewide to place a repeal of the gas tax on the November ballot, though the state Attorney General’s office hasn’t announced if it has qualified.

Newman’s 29th District includes the cities of Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, La Habra, La Palma, Placentia, Stanton, and Yorba Linda, as well as part of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

The district has proven to be competitive. When Newman ran for the seat in 2016 against Republican Ling Ling Chang, he won by 0.8 percent of the vote.

California Democrats, including Gov. Jerry Brown, helped Newman raise at least $2.6 million to fend off the recall effort, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Republicans spent over $800,000 last year collecting 66,597 verified signatures that placed the recall on Tuesday’s ballot.

