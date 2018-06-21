Voice of OC Publisher Elected to IRE Board and Re-Elected to INN Board

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., is continuing to lead in the nationwide growth of independent, nonprofit news.

Santana was recently re-elected to the Institute for Nonprofit News board of directors. He has served on the board since 2014.

INN’s mission is “to provide education and business support services to our nonprofit member organizations and promote the value and benefit of public-service and investigative journalism.”

Santana was also recently elected to the board of directors for Investigative Reporters and Editors, Inc. The national prestigious organization “is a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of investigative reporting.

The New York Times wrote about this year’s IRE conference: “It is like Coachella for journalists, because you’ve got a million stages and a million different acts going on — minus the music, and maybe with a lot more khakis,” said Matt Pearce, a national reporter at The Los Angeles Times.

IRE was formed in 1975 to create a forum in which journalists throughout the world could help each other by sharing story ideas, newsgathering techniques and news sources.”