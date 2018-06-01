Voice of OC Staff Join UC Irvine Community Reporting Panel

Voice of OC Community Health Editor Amy DePaul and Reporter Nick Gerda participated in a UC Irvine journalism panel discussion on May 17.

The panel, titled “Community Reporting: Finding, Pitching and Communicating Stories,” was presented for journalism students and focused on how reporters find stories, what pathways can lead to journalism careers and how to communicate complex issues to readers.

Also on the panel was Mariko Lochridge, a Japanese-American multimedia journalist who formerly worked for the news wire agency, Reuters, and now works as a freelance journalist.

The event was hosted by the Los Angeles chapter of the Asian American Journalist Association and InSight magazine and was organized by Aditi Mayer, an UC Irvine student who founded and edits the magazine.