For Immediate Release, July 5, 2018

Contacts:

Aruna Prabhala, Center for Biological Diversity, (415) 632-5322, aprabhala@biologicaldiversity.org

Wendy Rea, Greenspot Residents Association, (909) 705-0520, wendy@protectgreenspot.com

Drew Feldmann, San Bernardino Valley Audubon Society, (909) 881-6081, drewf3@verizon.net

Judge Rules Against Destructive Harmony Development in Southern California

Project Would Have Devastated Wildlife Habitat, Increased Traffic, Air Pollution

HIGHLAND, Calif.— In an important victory against sprawl, a judge has ruled against a large proposed development in Southern California. The ruling comes in a lawsuit filed by public interest groups over the Harmony project, which proposed constructing 3,600 houses in habitat for endangered species, rare wetlands and crucial wildlife connectivity corridors while bringing more air pollution and traffic to the community.

The ruling by Judge Donald Alvarez found the City of Highland’s environmental review for the development was inadequate under the California Environmental Quality Act for failing to analyze the entire scope of the project and its potential threats to water and sensitive wildlife habitat.

“This is a major victory against an ill-planned, destructive project,” said Aruna Prabhala, a staff attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. “The ruling affirms concerns raised by the public for many years about this project’s major environmental threats to the community and wildlife. People don’t want the traffic headaches and air pollution caused by building more sprawl near sensitive habitat and limited open space.”

Located at the confluence of Mill Creek and the Santa Ana River and adjacent to San Bernardino National Forest lands, the proposed development site is far removed from Highland’s city services and vulnerable to episodic fire and earthquake risk. The ruling found the environmental review improperly ignored a key piece of the project — a bridge over Mill Creek. The city also failed to address the potential risk for flooding, both on-site and in downstream communities.

“The need for housing must be balanced against public safety, and this is a publicly owned property that is absolutely unfit for large-scale leapfrog development. It’s a dinosaur project that is too far from transportation and public safety resources, on a flood plain, in high-risk wildfire and earthquake hazard zone,” said Wendy Rea with the Greenspot Residents Association and Executive Director of Alliance for Mill Creek. “We must be smarter; focusing on realistic and sustainable economic development, urban renewal, and better leverage the local resources we have in mobile community development and GIS expertise — and absolutely avoid putting the existing community at increased risk. We can, and should, do better.”