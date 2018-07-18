The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

July 17, 2018

OC Animal Care Hires New Director

(Tustin, Calif.) – A new director will join OC Animal Care after a competitive nationwide recruitment to fill the high-level position.

Mike Kaviani comes to OC Animal Care after most recently serving as the Director of Lifes Saving Operations for the non-profit Austin Pets Alive in Austin,Texas. Kaviani brings more than 14 years of knowledge and experience from the animal care industry with his main focus on solutions for the last 5 percent of canine shelter populations, volunteer engagement and retention and creating best practices.

“OC Animal Care plays an important role in Orange County, providing shelter and services to about 180 animals each day, licensing approximately 130,000 pets each year, and delivering patrol services to 13 contract cities and all the unincorporated areas of the County. We are excited to welcome Mike, whose expertise will be valuable in continuously improving our delivery of animal care services,” said Chairman Andrew Do, First District Supervisor.

While in Austin, Kaviani has improved program processes and provided innovative solutions in areas such as length of stay, safe and successful adoptions of at risk animals, animal care and enrichment and dog behavior and training.

“The County provides state-of-the-art animal care services, particularly now that the new OC Animal Care shelter has been up and running since March. It is fitting that we are now welcoming a new, highly experienced director to lead the organization during this exciting time for OC Animal Care,” said Dylan Wright, Director of OC Community Resources, the department that oversees OC Animal Care.

Kaviani is expected to start August 17. His appointment as Director of OC Animal Care marks the conclusion of the recruitment for the position currently being filled by Interim Director Cymantha Atkinson.

OC Animal Care services 14 cities and the unincorporated areas in Orange County. For more information about OC Animal Care please visit: http://www.ocpetinfo.com

