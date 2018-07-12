Voice of OC welcomes new summer interns

Voice of OC welcomes two student journalists as reporting interns this summer: Brandon Pho and Kassidy Dillon.

Pho began journalism work as a student at Cal State Fullerton, where in January 2017 he joined the school’s independent student newspaper, The Daily Titan, as a news assistant. Pho went on to become the news editor, where he spoke about journalism in New York City as part of the 2018 College Media Association conference.

Read Pho’s first story for Voice of OC: Border Patrol says human smuggling by boat increased in OC and So Cal.

He has been recognized by the LA Press Club, the California College Media Association and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Dillon is a journalism major at Orange Coast College where she writes for the campus newspaper, the Coast Report. She has covered a range of topics including campus events, protests, local government and policies that effect college students and Orange County communities as the newspaper’s arts and culture editor.

She recently reported on Orange County’s homelessness issue, after hundreds were evicted from an encampment along the Santa Ana River. Dillon has also written about immigration policies, including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and the California Values Act. Dillon attended the Journalism Association of Community Colleges (JACC) 2018 State Convention in March where she was awarded third place in an on-the-spot news writing competition.

Read Dillon’s first story for Voice of OC: Voters Increase Westminster Mayor’s Term from Two Years to Four.