The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

News Release

Media Contact

Ceanne Guerra

858-836-7306

ceanne.guerra@cox.com

COX CHARITIES TO AWARD $55,000 IN GRANTS TO ORANGE COUNTY AND PALOS VERDES NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

Applications now being accepted through Aug. 31

LAKE FOREST, Calif. – Aug. 2, 2018 – Cox Charities will award a total of $55,000 in grants to Orange County and Palos Verdes nonprofit organizations to support initiatives that focus on youth, education, conservation, and the military. Applications are currently being accepted online at www.coxcharitiesca.org and must be submitted by Aug. 31, 2018.

Cox Charities, the philanthropic arm of Cox Communications funded by employee donations that are matched by the company, will consider requests up to $5,000.

To apply for a Cox Charities nonprofit grant, organizations must meet the following qualifications:

Be a 501(c)3 non-profit organization;

Be located or provide services in a Cox service area in Orange County and Palos Verdes;

Show measurable results from the program and complete a post grant evaluation form;

Provide information on program outreach components including website and social media.

For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

About Cox Charities

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provide support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors, Innovation in Education grants to local schools, and grants to nonprofit organizations. A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees Cox Charities and its giving programs.

###

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.