Orange County backcountry activist and land use attorney Gloria Sefton talks about the constant development pressures on Orange County’s land use specific plans, especially those in the canyon areas, and her numerous successful lawsuits to defend the public planning process for canyon residents.

Matt Holzmann, vice chair for Orange County’s Mental Health Board, talks about the unique opportunity facing public officials in Orange County to create a national funding and programming model for mental health programming at every spectrum, from those facing an immediate crisis, to those in need of permanent supportive housing.