South County Outreach Food Pantry and Office Impacted by Water Leak – Pantry Remains Closed

Irvine, CA — An overnight water leak left three inches of water throughout the offices, computer learning center and food pantry at South County Outreach.

The pantry remains closed one week after the staff arrived to the flooded offices. Four thousand pounds of perishable foods were distributed to other pantries in an effort to avoid wasting what was in the agency’s 11 commercial freezers and refrigerators.

“This has come at a very busy time of the year, as working poor families are already facing increased financial commitments with children returning to school,” said Lara Fisher, CEO. “The recent high heat and the continued countywide crisis for homeless families has caused August client numbers to be higher than average.”

The pantry is expected to re-open with limited distribution on August 22. Cash donations will be used to purchase daily perishable food items and cover the costs not covered by insurance. Fisher continued, “We do not yet have an estimate on the cost of the repairs. All of our flooring, drywall, cabinetry and pantry shelving have been impacted, but that can all be replaced. Our goal is to re-open quickly to distribute food to those in need.”

Staff and volunteers are working to communicate the limited distribution and provide resources to those in need of food during the repairs. In addition to food distribution, the agency continues to distribute backpacks to children returning to school.

The pantry assists 2,000 people a month with food and homeless prevention services.

About South County Outreach

South County Outreach, founded in 1989, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing hunger and homeless prevention services to the working poor, working homeless, under-employed, seniors, veterans, the disabled and children in crisis in Orange County. South County Outreach helps those in crisis reach self-sufficiency by providing services that include: a food pantry, utility and rental assistance, homeless prevention counseling, computer training, clothing, and transitional housing to support homeless families. With the support of local residents and the Orange County business community, the agency was able to provide 55,000 services last year, helping people in need get back on the road to self-sufficiency. For more information about South County Outreach, visit http://www.sco-oc.org .

