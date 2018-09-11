The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

September 10, 2018

GOALS Academy

412 W. Carl Karcher Way

Anaheim, CA 92805

Anaheim Mayoral Forum on Thursday, September 13, 2018

Anaheim Mayoral Forum

Thursday, September 13, 2018

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All candidates will be given time to respond to questions from the audience.

No political banners, posters, or any support materials will be permitted during the timeline of the forum.

This in a non-partisan event.

All 8 candidates have been invited.

It will be Sponsored by The League of Women Voters

Hosted by our 4th, 5th,and 6thgrade GATE students.

Child care will not be provided.

