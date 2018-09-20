David Ivers is new artistic director of South Coast Repertory

4 Shares Email

David Ivers, acclaimed director, educator and actor, will be South Coast Repertory’s new artistic director. The appointment followed an extensive national search. SCR announced its choice late this afternoon.

Ivers joins Paula Tomei, managing director, as co-chief executive officer of the 55-year-old Tony Award-winning theatre, and takes up the position fulltime next March. Until then, he will be wrapping up prior projects and commitments, while working collaboratively to program SCR’s 2019-20 season.

Ivers has been artistic director of Arizona Theatre Company for only one season. Prior to ATC, he served more than 20 years as an actor and director at Utah Shakespeare Festival, the last six as artistic director. He was a resident artist at Denver Center Theatre Company for a decade, acting in and/or directing more than 40 plays and has helmed productions at the Guthrie Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Berkeley Repertory Theatre and South Coast Repertory (One Man, Two Guv’nors, 2015).

Ivers has taught at the University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Southern Utah University and Southern Oregon University. He grew up in the San Fernando Valley area.