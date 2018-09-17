Incredible Night to Raise your Glass for Orange County Nonprofits at the Hops & Vines Charity Classic on September 27th

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Tickets and sponsorships are on sale for the 12th annual Hops & Vines festival which seeks to break last year’s records; Orange County School of the Arts among featured beneficiaries.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Center Club Orange County is planning an exciting night for the 12th Annual Hops & Vines Charity Classic on Thursday, September 27, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm with sights on breaking last year’s record-setting event in donations and attendance of 300+ people. Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships benefit the Center Club Cares fund, which has selected Orange County School of the Arts to be the 2018 featured beneficiary.

In addition to Orange County School of the Arts, other benefactors from the event include Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS and the ALS Therapy Development Institute and the ClubCorp Employee Care Foundation.

This highly anticipated annual event will feature more than 30 award-winning wineries and world-class craft beers, as well as mouthwatering hors d’oeuvres. Among other offerings, Executive Chef Lewis Butler will be tantalizing your taste buds with Cheese and Chartcuterie Station, a Raw Bar featuring Alaskan king crab, Spanish Tapas station, and scrumptious desserts.

Entertainment will include a number of extremely talented Orange County School of the Arts students who will be performing around the Club during the event, including some smooth saxophone music at the entry, a jazz quartet and more.

Center Club’s signature event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. Tickets and more information can be found at Hops & Vines 2018 Event.

“Since the inception of the Charity Classic in 2007, we’ve raised over $20 million for nonprofits nationwide. Last year’s event was not only amazing but record-setting! This year, we have added some wonderful new wine and beer brands, and show-stopping entertainment by Orange County School of the Arts. I’m confident that attendees will love all of the new additions to the event,” said Richard Ward, Chairman of the Board of Governors, Center Club Orange County.

Sponsors of the event include:

Stifel Nicolaus – Sommelier

Inspired Financial – Cicerone

Sentinel Payments – Cicerone

Castle Press – Cicerone

Isabel and Paul Evan Greenwald – Cicerone

Optivest Wealth Management – Cicerone

UBC Insurance Solutions – Cicerone

SunUp Group, Inc. – Cicerone

Preferred Service Corp. – Winemaker

RE/MAX Signature Services – Winemaker

F&M Bank – Winemaker

Sherry & Richard Van Meter – Winemaker

Stuart & Liza Krassner – Winemaker

U.S. Bank – Winemaker

Founded by ClubCorp and heralded Henry T. Segerstrom, Center Club Orange County is located at 650 Town Center Drive, with valet parking available near the prestigious Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Fast Facts:

When: Thursday, September 27, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Where: Center Club Orange County, 650 Town Center Drive, Garden Level, Costa Mesa

What: Hops & Vines, 12th Annual Charity Classic, $105/person

Who: Community leaders, dignitaries, club members and special guests

Why: Proceeds support Orange County School of the Arts, and other causes serving Orange County.

About the Center Club Orange County:

Members of the Center Club Orange County enjoy building business relationships at this exclusive club that provides efficient, high-quality business services, networking and an excellent place to host meetings with a fine-dining. Additionally, members may access golf, dining and more across ClubCorp’s industry-leading network of more than 300 owned, operated and alliance clubs and special offerings at more than 1,000 hotels, resorts and entertainment venues.

For media inquiries, please contact Kelly Bennett at Bennett Unlimited PR either at email Kelly@BPUnlimited.com or by phone (949) 463-6383.