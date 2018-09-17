The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Sept. 1, 2018 6:00 a.m.

Susan West

714.536.2514 x4025

swest@hbuhsd.edu

“Mary Poppins” the musical, runs October 20, 21 and 25 – 28, 2018

1st weekend: Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

2nd weekend: Thurs, Fri & Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif: Mary Poppins is set to fly over the rooftops of London and onto the stage at the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts this fall!

This magical, high-flying-family musical production will take place in the Historic Huntington Beach Union High School District Auditorium and Bell Tower. Tickets are $22 for adults, $16 for students/seniors 65+ and are available online at www.hbapa.org/see. For assistance or special accommodation requests, please call the APA office at 714.536.2514 ext. 4025.

This classic Disney™ story brings families together with a bit of nostalgia for teens, fond memories for parents and classic family entertainment for the youngsters. Everyone will find their voices and join in singing lyrics to songs never forgotten.

“We’re really excited about this show! There aren’t many musicals that the whole family can enjoy, but this is definitely one of them,” said Director Tim Nelson.

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft. This show is a perfect opportunity to showcase APA’s strong dancers and talented stage performers. Not to give too much away; but audiences will be amazed by the unique special effects and illusions created by APA’s Technical Theatre Department students and will delight in the beautiful costumes designed by our APA Costume Department.

About Mary Poppins

One of the most popular Disney™ movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way; as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney™ and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Oliver and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The jack-of-all-trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it”.

About the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts:

The HB Academy for the Performing Arts (APA) is “igniting the creative artists of the future.” APA is known for its award-winning theatre and musical theatre shows, accomplished dance program, strong orchestra, and the innovative Music Media and Entertainment Technology (MMET) program. APA provides master-level instruction in classical and popular music, dance, acting, playwriting, costume design and stagecraft to over 700 students per year. APA is the arts magnet program for the Huntington Beach Union High School District.

