Renaissance Theatre Company Presents 1960s Version of “The Importance of Being Earnest”

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

PRESS RELEASE: RENAISSANCE THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS 1960’S VERSION OF “THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST”

For Immediate Release

Media Contact: Victoria Kertz, victoriakertz@yahoo.com, (949) 293-4781

SEPTEMBER 21 – 30, 2018

LAGUNA NIGUEL COMMUNITY THEATRE has officially changed its name to RENAISSANCE THEATRE COMPANY.

The first production of the newly named company will be a 1960’s take on Oscar Wilde’s “THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST,” staged “in the round.”

LAGUNA HILLS, CA: “The Importance of Being Earnest” is a dazzlingly funny satire that delivers Oscar Wilde’s brilliant wordplay and the hilarious antics of bachelors, ingenues, and one disapproving dowager.

“Earnest” has been hailed as a classic for over a century, performed thousands of times around the world, and even made into a 2002 film starring Reese Witherspoon and Colin Firth, but Renaissance Theatre Company presents it as you’ve never seen before: in the psychedelic 1960’s.

Performances will be staged “in the round,” so audiences will be fully immersed in the music and far out colors of an “Austin Powers”-like London.

Director Michael Serna, who also serves as artistic director of the esteemed Costa Mesa Playhouse, says the 60’s and “Earnest” are a perfect match.

“The swinging 60’s era in London was a cultural revolution, emphasizing modernity and fun-loving hedonism, with the youth indulged in fashion, art, music, and sexual liberation.” Serna ex- plains. “What better period to transport Wilde’s charming characters than to colorful Carnaby Street (the hub of the Mod movement)?”

Creative director Jeremy Golden of Renaissance Theatre Company and and theatre instructor at Aliso Niguel High School says that “Earnest,” which many consider to be Wilde’s greatest work, “embodies what is unique about RTC.”

Classic plays are timeless, he says. The new name of Renaissance reflects the company’s desire to bring classic plays to modern audiences in unique and remarkable formats.

“We believe the great works of theatre are still relevant to today’s audience members. They resonate universal human truths that have lasted for generations.”

For the the Orange County-based cast, acting “in the round” is an exhilarating challenge.

“The beauty of live theatre is that each production you see of the same show is different. It is loving art,” Golden says.

Opening Night is Friday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m. Regular performances are 7:00 p.m. on September 22, 23, 27, 28 & 29 Matinees are 2:00 p.m. on September 22, 23, 29 & 30

RENAISSANCE THEATRE COMPANY, formerly Laguna Niguel Community Theatre, presents:

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Play by Oscar Wilde

When: September 21-23, 27-30

OPENING NIGHT

Friday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Laguna Hills Community Center, 25555 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills, CA

Run Time: Approximately 120 minutes (including one intermission and one quick break)

Content Advisory: Appropriate for all audiences.

Box Office: http://lagunanigueltheatre.org/tickets/

Tickets: $22 per person

Renaissance Theatre Company is a non-profit theatre dedicated to producing professional-quality productions at the community level. We inspire and challenge our artists while engaging and entertaining our audiences through classic words that are artistically brave, morally responsible, and culturally enriching.