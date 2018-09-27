The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

LAGUNA ART MUSEUM ANNOUNCES PROGRAMS FOR ART & NATURE, NOVEMBER 1-4

LAGUNA BEACH, CA (September 26, 2018) — Laguna Art Museum presents the sixth annual Art & Nature, a multidisciplinary exploration of art’s many and various engagements with the natural world, November 1-4, 2018.

Art & Nature includes a work of art specially commissioned for the event, keynote lecture, film screening, panel discussion, and a free family festival exploring art and the natural world. In addition to events at the museum, LAM partners with local galleries and organizations hosting Art & Nature-related exhibitions, making it a community-wide event.

Around Town: Thursday, November 1, 6:00 p.m.

The museum is open with free admission from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and local galleries open nature-inspired exhibitions during First Thursdays Art Walk. Participating galleries and partners include Kelsey Michaels Fine Art, LCAD Gallery, Peter Blake Gallery, The Redfern Gallery, saltfineart + RAWsalt, Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Community Art Project, and Gallery Q at The Susi Q.

Keynote Lecture: Friday, November 2, 7:00 p.m.

Jane Munro gives the keynote lecture, Charles Darwin: Art, Nature, and Beauty. Munro is the Keeper of Paintings, Drawings and Prints and Acting Assistant Director of Collections at the Fitzwilliam Museum at the University of Cambridge. Her research interests and publications have focused on British and French art from the eighteenth to the twentieth centuries, much of it interdisciplinary in nature. She is the curator of Degas: A Passion for Perfection; Endless Forms: Darwin, Natural Sciences and the Visual Arts; and Silent Partners: Artist and Mannequin from Function to Fetish. The 7:00 p.m. lecture follows a 6:00 p.m. reception. Advance tickets are recommended.

Film Screening: Saturday, November 3, 11:00 a.m.

Directed by Thomas Riedelsheimer, the newly-released documentary Leaning into the Wind – Andy Goldsworthy follows the sculptor, photographer, and environmentalist on his exploration of the layers of his world and the impact of the years on himself and his art. The screening begins at 11:00 a.m. Advance tickets are recommended.

In Conversation: Saturday, November 3, 2:30 p.m.

Art & Nature keynote speaker Jane Munro, UCSD evolutionary biologist Lin Chao, and artist and UCLA professor Victoria Vesna discuss art and nature in a conversation moderated by LAM executive director Malcolm Warner. The panel discussion begins at 2:30 p.m. Advance tickets are recommended.

Shoreline Project: Saturday, November 3, 5:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Turk’s Shoreline Project brings together 1,000 volunteer performers for a site-specific work. With LED-illuminated umbrellas designed as an evolution of the artist’s Seashell X-ray Mandala series, the performers converge on the shoreline in both spontaneous and choreographed movement. Shoreline Project creates a shared experience amongst the performers and an engaging spectacle for viewers from surrounding cliffs and buildings. The project is the commissioned work of art for LAM’s sixth annual Art & Nature and will take place on Main Beach.

Art & Nature Family Festival: Sunday, November 4, 2:00 p.m.

The museum opens its doors for free to visitors of all ages and offers a variety of interactive art, nature, and science activities, environmental information, and face painting. Partner organizations include the Center for Art Education and Sustainability, Laguna Bluebelt Coalition, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Ocean Foundation, MY HERO Project, Newport Bay Conservancy, Ocean Institute, OC Face Paint, and Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

About Art & Nature

Art & Nature serves a number of purposes: to provide a festival of art and ideas for the community; to inspire artists; to find and develop connections between art and science; to raise awareness of environmental issues; and to celebrate Laguna Beach as a center for the appreciation of art and nature. The museum’s executive director, Malcolm Warner, explains why Laguna Art Museum is the ideal organization to conceive, develop, and present the popular program:

“The theme of Art & Nature speaks particularly to the identity of Laguna Beach, which for over a hundred years has been a center for art, the appreciation of nature, and environmental awareness. In 1929, when the Laguna Beach Art Association built an art gallery to show and sell their work, they chose a commanding location on the coastline close to the natural wonders they loved to paint. The present museum occupies the same site. There could be no more appropriate venue in which to explore the art-nature connection.”

About Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. Through its permanent collection, its special loan exhibitions, its educational programs, and its library and archive, the museum enhances the public’s knowledge and appreciation of California art of all periods and styles, and encourages art-historical scholarship in this field.

Laguna Art Museum stands just steps from the Pacific Ocean in the beautiful city of Laguna Beach. The museum is proud to continue the tradition of the Laguna Beach Art Association, founded in 1918 by the early California artists who fostered a vibrant arts community. The gallery that the association built in 1929 is part of today’s Laguna Art Museum.

Location

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive in Laguna Beach, on the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Cliff Drive.

Hours

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Closed Wednesdays

Closed Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day

Admission

General admission: $7.00

Students (18+) and S eniors (60+): $5.00

Visitors aged 17 and under: FREE

Museum members: FREE