The Orange County Playwrights Alliance Presents ‘Discoveries: Hungary, History, Memory, Mystery’

for immediate release | 9.27.18

contact: eric eberwein, 714.902.5716

The Orange County Playwrights Alliance (OCPA) presents…

DISCOVERIES: HUNGARY, HISTORY, MEMORY, MYSTERY

Saturday, October 13, 2:30pm

Modjeska Playhouse | 21084 Bake Parkway, Suite 104, Lake Forest

Suggested donation: $10 | 714.902.5716 reservations

For fall, the Orange County Playwrights Alliance goes to south OC’s most intriguing small theatre: Modjeska Playhouse. In its latest new play event, OCPA offers a varied playbill of four one-acts – staged readings of comedies and dramas bringing together actors and directors from Orange County’s thriving storefront theatre scene.

The Death of Halpin Frayser | written by Nicholas Thurkettle | directed by Christine Cummings

An adaptation of Ambrose Pierce’s classic 19th-century California ghost story about a man’s terrifying dream. Featuring Paul Jasser, Patrick Peterson, Todd Rew and Amanda Zarr.

The Promise | written by Arthur Kraft | directed by Bob May

Thomas Jefferson’s eldest daughter Patsy promises to take care of her father forever – but love forces her to reconsider that pledge. Cast TBA.

In Search of Memory | written and directed by John Franceschini

A driven university scientist wants to prove she can transfer brain cells containing personal memories from one human to another, and uses herself as a conduit with calamitous results. Featuring Philip Bushell, David Cramer and Karen Wray.

One Cheap Night in Budapest | written by Eric Eberwein | directed by Nakisa Aschtiani

Accompanied by Her Sense of Adventure, Allison explores Europe for the first time and endures a comically uncomfortable night and an adventure she will not forget. Featuring Paul Burt, Hayley Jackson, Nasi Nassiri and Cynthia Ryanen.

Modjeska Playhouse, its artists and supporters are committed to producing quality professional theatrical works in the Saddleback Valley. The three founding artists and its Board of Directors were either born in and/or raised and live in South Orange County and are very aware of the need for more cultural arts experiences and education in their local community. Visit MPH on the web @ mphstage.org.

714-902-5716 reservations and information. See you there!

www.ocplaywrights.org