Bienvenido al teatro: Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month at Irvine Barclay Theatre

IRVINE, CA: The contributions of Hispanic and Latinx Americans are recognized during National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15), and this year, there are new ways to celebrate in Irvine, California.

Irvine Barclay Theatre President Jerry Mandel is thrilled to provide a home new cultural celebrations. “The Barclay seeks to better serve our region with an expanded breadth and variety of programming. The Mexico Vibra! event is a great way for us to kick off our upcoming season and provide fun and free events for the community. The Barclay has always been an imaginative and innovative venue, and we look forward to hosting these celebrations during National Hispanic Heritage Month.” Consul Mario Cuevas Zamora of the Consulate of Mexico in Santa Ana shared, “Mexico Vibra is a great opportunity to showcase and share a sample of Mexican culture, tradition and music”.

For all events-

Location: Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612

Box Office: (949) 854-4646 | www.thebarclay.org

Sunday, September 30

4:30-6:00 PM México Vibra!

Free outdoor plaza event

7:00 PM Aida Cuevas: Totalmente Juan Gabriel

Tickets: $45-$100

Wednesday, October 3

7:00 PM Flamenco Guitar workshop with Juan Requena

Tickets: $35 in advance; $45 day of event

Thursday, October 4

8:00 PM Jesús Carmona: Amator

Tickets: $45-$100

Friday, October 5

4:00 PM Intermediate Flamenco Dance class with Jesús Carmona

Tickets: $45 in advance; $55 day of event

8:00 PM Jesús Carmona: Amator

Tickets: $45-$100

In collaboration with the Consulate of México (Santa Ana), Irvine Barclay Theatre is hosting a free outdoor event, México Vibra! on Sunday, September 30. This event will feature music, dance, and traditional handcrafts of México. The proceeds from artisan sales will benefit charities in México. Entertainment will be provided by Relámpago Del Cielo Folklorico, two children’s traditional dance groups, and other solo singers. The México Vibra! event is free and open to the public, and will be held from 4:30-6:00 PM on the plaza in front of the theatre.

That same evening, Irvine Barclay will present Aida Cuevas in concert. Cuevas is beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms. Cuevas became the first female singer in the mariachi genre to win a Grammy for Best Regional Mexican Music Album when she was honored at the 2018 awards for her CD Arrieros Somos (Versiones Acústicas). Her unique voice and style have allowed her to cultivate a successful career spanning decades, leaving a remarkable imprint in the history of Mexican music. Showtime is 7:00 PM.

The celebrations will continue with one of the standouts of the flamenco scene. Jesús Carmona’s undeniable charisma and visceral connection to the audience that make him an electrifying dancer and a genuine phenomenon of the flamenco world. Irvine Barclay Theatre will present Jesús Carmona: Amator on Thursday, October 4 and Friday, October 5. With Amator, Jesús Carmona has crafted a deeply personal work. Drawing upon his love of Spanish dance and flamenco, he has created an ever-nuanced homage to love and self-discovery, that revels in moments of inspiration. Amator is as passionate, spontaneous and as wonderfully unique as its creator. Showtime is 8:00 PM.

ARTIST BIOGRAPHIES:

Aida Cuevas has created one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican music. With a 42-year career and 39 album releases to her credit, Cuevas, dubbed “The Queen of Mariachi”, is an esteemed figure in Mexico, beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms. Cuevas celebrates a long-lasting career with a GRAMMY® award, a Latin GRAMMY® award and seven Latin GRAMMY® nominations in the “Best Mariachi/Ranchero Album” category.

In her most recent tour, Cuevas celebrates the life and career of her dearest friend and greatest mentor, Juan Gabriel. She is the only artist authorized by the Juan Gabriel estate to record and tour his music.

Cuevas is a master of the mariachi art song performing a full range of mariachi numbers, including the falsetto heavyweight El Pastor, the iconic Juan Gabriel hits Te Doy Las Gracias, Te Vas a Quedar Con Las Ganas and Quizás Mañana, as well as new songs from Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II, including Gracias Por Todo, Cada Vez, Cada Vez, and Buscando el Séptimo Amor. Cuevas also performs many ranchero classics such as Traición a Juan, and the José Alfredo Jiménez compositions Me Equivoque Contigo and No Me Amenaces.

Her unique voice and style have allowed her to cultivate a successful career spanning decades, leaving a remarkable imprint in the history of Mexican music.

“Cuevas is to Mexico what Aretha Franklin is to the United States: a powerful voice that encapsulates the essence of her nation’s spirit.” (The Kansas City Star)

Jesús Carmona—a pioneer in flamenco’s evolution—is a former dancer with Ballet Nacional de España. The flawless footwork and ballet-infused moves that make him a dynamo of a dancer translate masterfully to the work he creates for his own company.

AMATØR is born from the research in Jesús Carmona’s inner self. The result is a brilliant piece of work which reflects the deepest love capacity he has developed for all the arts he has the opportunity of knowing within the years. The starting point of this journey about love and self-discovery, as naturally integrated in his DNA, is Flamenco as its widest concept. With all the possibilities it brings to an artist in his way to creation.

AMATØR is an opportunity of breaking the fourth wall that separate artist and public and experimenting from the liberation that comes along with these broken barriers. The spectacle provides to the public the possibility of interaction, incorporating them into the scene, giving them the capacity for decision-making of what may happen on stage. The audience will experience a show alive and unique during each representation.

“He’s riding a new wave in Flamenco. (…) For this art form, dogmas about authenticity have given way to independence and experimentation” – The New York Times

“The fast-slicing percussiveness of his feet is brilliant” – The New York Times

ABOUT THE IRVINE BARCLAY THEATRE:

Since opening its doors in 1990, Irvine Barclay Theatre has emerged as one of California’s most imaginative performing arts showcases. A unique collaborative venture among the City of Irvine, the University of California, Irvine, and the private sector, the theatre has a reputation for wide-ranging programming in the fields of contemporary dance, music, and theater arts. Performances take place in the 750-seat “jewel box” theatre which is renowned for its intimate atmosphere and superb acoustics.

Irvine Barclay Theatre has gained a national reputation for its great acoustics, intimate feel, and the high quality of its production facilities. Among artists, it is a venue of choice when performing in southern California.

