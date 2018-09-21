Feet to the Fire Forum Tonight in Newport Beach

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., will take part in moderating tonight’s Feet to the Fire forum in Newport Beach.

The Newport Beach council candidate forum will be moderated by Santana, Daily Pilot Columnist and Voice of OC Board Member Barbara Venezia and Los Angeles Times Executive Editor John Canalis.

A candidate meet and greet is 6-7 p.m. and the forum starts at 7 p.m. for this Friday, Sept. 21, event. The event is at the Robert B. Moore Theater on Arlington Drive at Orange Coast College.