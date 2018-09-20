The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

APA Academy for The Performing Arts

Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts Ramps Up Its Offerings for College Bound Dance Students With Golden West College Dual Enrollment Opportunity

Setting another milestone in its 25th anniversary year, APA continues to grow in so many ways.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. , September 18, 2018 (Newswire.com) – The Academy for the Performing Arts Dance Department and the Huntington Beach Union High School District are partnering with Golden West College to provide brand new dual credit classes for APA Commercial Dance students which began this spring, 2018. The dual enrollment program allows high school students to earn transferable college credit.

“Beginning in their Junior year, our Dance department students will have an opportunity to participate in dual enrollment classes with Golden West College, allowing them to get a head start on their college education,” APA Special Programs Administrator Stacy Robison said. “We are proud to offer this accelerated dance experience in an atmosphere that will help our high school students prepare for the rigors of college work while being surrounded by the support of our highly trained APA faculty.”

Golden West College is highly regarded for academic quality and innovation. In its earliest years, the college was recognized for its pioneering leadership in designing learning-centered programs and services for its student body and continues in that tradition to this day

Golden West College is pleased to partner with The Academy for the Performing Arts to provide our students with dual-credit opportunities that will not only save ambitious students time and money, but will also help ease the transition into college, helping them reach their career goals faster. This partnership will eventually enable APA students to earn enough college credits for possible degrees while they are earning their high school diploma.

Students can start college with several college credits already completed which allows the student to focus more on their college major, explore other interesting disciplines, or even graduate early. Since the college credit from dual enrollment comes with a grade, students can start college with an already well-established GPA. Another benefit is that costs associated with dual credit classes are much lower than resident college and university costs.

The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts is continuing its mission by “igniting the creative artists of the future.” APA is known for its award-winning theatre and musical theatre shows, accomplished dance program, strong orchestra, innovative Music Media and Entertainment Technology (MMET) program, and professional-grade, career-oriented Technical Theatre and Costume Design departments. HB APA provides master-level instruction in classical and popular music, dance, acting, playwriting, costume design and stagecraft to approximately 740 students each year. APA is the arts magnet program for the Huntington Beach Union High School District, and its students take part in a huge variety of performances, awards ceremonies and various competitions in the district’s landmark auditorium and bell tower, always striving to represent the spirit and pride of the Surf City community.

The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts program inspires an environment of creativity, and students definitely benefit from being surrounded by like-minded peers, instructors and staff who share a deep passion for making and celebrating art. This is a place where students can strive for excellence and really engage in their own learning experience, ultimately creating a range of options for continued education, and quite possibly a career in the arts. However, regardless of whether a student continues to study or go for more, APA believes that as a result of immersing themselves in a creative arts environment in high school, these students will always be appreciative and supportive of the arts.

