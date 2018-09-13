Irvine Barclay Theatre and Irvine Unified School District Partner to Bring World-class Artists and Students Together for Arts Education

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Irvine, CA —- Irvine Barclay Theatre and Irvine Unified School District (IUSD) are proud to announce a collaborative arts partnership for the upcoming award-winning season that will offer compelling arts educational experiences to more than 2,000 IUSD students during the upcoming school year through the Barclay’s acclaimed ArtsReach educational outreach program.

For more than 20 years, ArtsReach has provided students opportunities to expand their knowledge of the arts with featured artists, at the theatre and in their own classrooms, through master classes, Q&A’s, interactive workshops and lecture demonstrations. Entering its eighth year as partners, the 2018-19 season marks a milestone as the program has significantly gown to include more impactful and diverse events for IUSD and others. Both organizations share a common goal to inspire young people to explore the arts, improve their skills, help develop stronger minds and increased confidence, and a sense of curiosity about the world.

Under Barclay President Jerry Mandel’s directive, ArtsReach events have become stronger than ever as the program is a key priority for the organization. “The Irvine Unified School District is a valued partner and we are thrilled to be in a position to give back to Irvine youth, said Mandel. The ongoing outreach activities we offer these students are transformative in positively impacting their lives and broadening their appreciation for the arts.”

“This is one of the many great partnerships that sets IUSD apart from other school districts, especially in arts education,” said Brad Van Patten, IUSD Arts Coordinator. Opportunities such as ArtsReach offers our students the opportunity to further develop their interest in and passion for the arts.”

Collaborative events will include:

On October 2, 2018, 500 high school students will be treated to a behind-the-scenes treat as the winner of nine Grammy awards and a Pulitzer Prize in music, Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra sound check and prepare for their performance on stage. The sound check will be followed by an interactive Q&A dialogue.

On October 19, 2018, young jazz prodigy Grace Kelly and a band member will play a selection of jazz tunes and share her life story with 300 junior high students in the audience. Kelly will also interact with the students, answer questions and provide professional advice.

In January 2019, 800 students will participate in JazzReach, a program that teaches kids about music, the icons of jazz, and jazz’s place in American history.

On March 25, 2019, Irvine’s most-talented young jazz artists will own the Barclay stage for a night. The five high-school jazz ensembles will meet for dynamic music-making with special guest artists.

On April 16, 2019, the Barclay will host IUSD’s 33rd Annual Teacher of the Year Awards that will honor 40 top IUSD instructors among their peers.

Throughout the school year, dance and theatre students will have masterclass and workshop opportunities with leading dance companies and Broadway stars as part of their performances at Irvine Barclay Theatre.

Since opening its doors in 1990, Irvine Barclay Theatre has emerged as one of California’s most imaginative performing arts showcases. A unique collaborative venture among the City of Irvine, the University of California, Irvine, and the private sector, the theatre has a reputation for wide-ranging programming in the fields of contemporary dance, music, and theater arts. Performances take place in the 750-seat “jewel box” theatre which is renowned for its intimate atmosphere and superb acoustics. Visit www.thebarclay.org to learn about our exciting new season!

Located in Orange County, California, the Irvine Unified School District comprises a diverse population of more than 34,000 K-12 students in 23 elementary schools, four K-8 schools, six middle schools, five high schoolsand one continuation high school. Since becoming a school district in 1972, IUSD schools have been nationally recognized for comprehensive programs in academics, the arts and athletics. Through a partnership with talented and caring teachers, engaged students, involved parents, and supportive business and community leaders, student and District performance continually exceeds state and national standards. For more information, visit iusd.org.