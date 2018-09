18 Shares Email

Longtime Orange County GOP political consultant, Eilleen Padberg offers a hard look at life on the streets for homeless women living in Orange County as well as the challenges and costs of building permanent supportive housing for them.

Padberg also talks about leading a $5 million capital campaign for WISEPlace, a shelter for homeless women in Santa Ana operating out of the historic – and ailing – YWCA building near the downtown civic center.