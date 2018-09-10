Voice of OC is Select Partner with New York Times on Midterm Election Coverage

Voice of OC is embarking on a select partnership with the New York Times on covering the midterm elections. Orange County’s four contested congressional races have major implications for the balance of power in Washington, D.C.

Voice of OC election news coverage will be featured by the Times and Voice of OC will have access to the Times’ polling and coverage. Stay connected with Voice of OC to learn more about polls, stories and events.

The New York Times will be partnering with Voice of OC on coverage, polling and events for four hotly contested congressional races in OC: the 39th, 45th, 48th and 49th.

The first story on polling for the 48th congressional seat (Rohrabacher/Rouda) published Sunday.

The New York Times held a selection process to find newsrooms to partner with for election coverage. Voice of OC was one of four selected four newsrooms for news coverage partnerships including the Dallas Morning News, Philadelphia Enquirer and KPCC Radio, which is already a Voice of OC partner.